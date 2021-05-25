Elderly Bukit Mertajam man sings the blues to cope with financial constraints and hardship

Kuan's video of him strumming to 'Wonderful Tonight' has received online praise. ― Screengrab via TikTok/wan_amyrul

PETALING JAYA, May 25 ― Steven Kuan Poh Sin caught the attention of many online with his soulful rendition of Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.

While many have been entertained by the clip of Kuan performing, with over 20,000 views on TikTok and many praising his performance, the 70-year-old’s rendition hides the pain, and offers the escapism to cope with hardship and financial constraints.

The senior citizen who hails from Bukit Mertajam told Malay Mail that for the past three years, he has been helping one of his sisters run her drinks stall in Bukit Mertajam’s Pasar Awam Kampung Baru.

He helps out with preparing simple drinks such as coffee and packs them for his customers.

“Since last year, I’ve only received about RM20 to RM50 a day and sometimes I would only earn RM50 a week as there are hardly any customers coming to the stall with the current movement control order.

“There are days where there are no customers visiting the stall.

“With whatever cash I have in hand, it would be just enough to buy food for my wife, two siblings and myself for that day.”

Kuan added that life has been difficult for him since he is the sole breadwinner of the household as his wife is paralysed from the neck down while his younger sister is suffering from elephantiasis (gross enlargement of an area of the body, especially the limbs).

His brother who is also staying in the house is unable to work as he is sickly.

The 70-year-old who has osteoarthritis said that as his age is catching up with him, he too is unable to do heavy work but is fine with making drinks in the stall.

“There are times where I even had to borrow money from my friends who are cleaners in the area, and they have been kind enough to lend them to me.

“Other times, charity organisations donate groceries and essential items so at times, we are ok.

“But good days don’t come by often, and that is when I would take out my guitar and play 80s tunes,” he said.

Kuan said that since young, he has loved music and performed in a pub in Penang’s Robina Park during the 80s for a few years.

He often takes out his guitar and strums old songs whenever he is feeling down.

To contact Kuan or offer him financial assistance, he can be reached at 012-495 8690.