German Shepherd goes viral for reaction to the word cocaine by its owner (VIDEO)

Dante the German Shepherd has become a social media star for his speedy reaction — Picture via Instagram/daveywa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Dante the German Shepherd in Queensland, Australia has gone viral on social media after its owner shared a video of the dog’s reaction when he mentioned the word cocaine in passing.

Davey Rutherford was rattling a list of grocery items before slipping in the illegal substance at the end of the sentence.

“Bread, milk, pasta, eggs...,” Rutherford can be heard saying in the background as Dante looks into the distance at the start of the video before Rutherford ends the list with cocaine.

Dante responds with a quick turn and ears cocked to which Rutherford quickly adds he was just kidding.

The clip, shared in March, has been viewed more than 2.5 million times, received 560,800 reactions and shared 33,300 times.

Responding to queries, Rutherford said Dante did not receive any formal training and was not a retired police dog.