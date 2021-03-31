You can now order a ‘Puppuccino’ for your beloved pet dog at Starbucks Jaya One

Sushi the corgi is seen enjoying the Starbucks Puppuccino, a low-fat, sugar-free treat for dogs. — Screengrab from Facebook/Sushi the Corgii

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — Your beloved pet pooch will no longer have to be left out the next time you order your favourite beverage at Starbucks.

The popular coffee chain’s Jaya One outlet will kindly whip up a Puppuccino for customers who want to treat their four-legged best friend.

A Starbucks Puppuccino is nothing more than a small cup of low-fat, sugar-free whipped cream and has zero coffee.

Whipped cream as well as milk products are safe for dogs to consume as long as they’re in small quantities, granted that your pet dog isn’t allergic to lactose.

While the secret menu item is offered for free in the US, it will set pet owners back RM7 per cup here.

A Malaysian dog owner recently took to Facebook to share the Puppuccino she got for her pet corgi Sushi, who wolfed down half a cup in no time.

Sushi’s owner said the cold whipped cream has a strong milky flavour but it was also very sweet and should be given to dogs sparingly.

“Don’t feed it to the dog often, just once or twice occasionally,” she wrote.

“Sushi didn’t finish it because it was such a big cup.”

While Jaya One is known for its pet-friendly zones, dogs aren’t allowed to enter the Starbucks store, but they are welcome to hang out at the outdoor seating area in The Square.

The Square by Jaya One is Malaysia’s first pet-friendly mall and is home to several restaurants that offer pet-friendly seatings such as Ippudo, Apple Samgyupsal, Tommy Thongchai and Jin Xiu Long Men.

In addition to a dedicated pet restroom, there is also a Pet Marshall on duty to ensure hygiene and safety measures are observed.