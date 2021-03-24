From Malaysia with love: Ebit Lew and team arrive in South Africa for humanitarian mission

Ebit Lew and his team have arrived in South Africa for their upcoming humanitarian mission. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew and his team have arrived in South Africa for their upcoming humanitarian mission.

He had shared a snippet of him and his team preparing to board a flight on Instagram.

A more recent posting on his social media page shows that Lew and his team were welcomed by the Malaysian Ambassador in South Africa, Mohamad Nizan along with South African representatives.

“Am grateful to have arrived in South Africa.”

“We were invited for a lunch session at the Malaysian ambassador’s home, who previously was the Malaysian ambassador in North Korea.

“The Malaysian embassy here is really helpful, as well as the South African people, who are also kind hearted,” Lew wrote in his post.

Lew said that they are in talks for a spiritual development programme and a dinner with Malaysian students there.

Lew had also shared a few photos of their lunch on his Facebook page which has garnered over 4,000 likes with comments from social media users wishing him a safe journey.

No further information on Lew’s humanitarian mission at the moment.

Ebit Lew is known for his many charitable deeds which includes aiding the Pahang’s flood victims as well as sponsoring tablets to less fortunate students.

The local philanthropist had also introduced several branches of Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community.