PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — A total of 10,420 youths took part in various volunteer programmes organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) this year, reflecting their strong interest and commitment to community service.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the increase marked positive progress in efforts to promote a culture of volunteerism and the active participation of youth in community development.

He said this year’s volunteer initiatives included MYCorps Borneo 2025, the Asean Youth Volunteer (AYV) Programme, Sukarelawan Anak Malaysia (Satria), the Furr Ever Programme, and the Dengar Rakan Muda Project.

“Their involvement clearly demonstrates that Malaysian youth are not only capable but also genuinely willing to take on social responsibility,” he said in his speech at the 2025 Malaysian Youth Volunteer Day (HKBM) celebration at the Rancakkan Madani programme here today.

Also present were KBS secretary-general Datuk Dr K Nagulendran and Youth and Sports Department director-general Azura Abidin.

Adam Adli added that KBS was committed to fostering greater youth involvement in volunteer initiatives, particularly via the Rakan Prihatin segment of the Rakan Muda Lifestyle.

He said volunteering was not merely a way to occupy free time, but an opportunity to nurture a sense of social responsibility among participants.

Regarding HKBM, Adam Adli said more than 5,000 participants had taken part in the programme at both national and state levels throughout the year, reflecting an encouraging response and a strong awareness of the volunteer spirit among youth.

He said the organisation of the event was also coincided with International Volunteer Day, which was celebrated yesterday under the theme “Every Contribution Matters”. — Bernama