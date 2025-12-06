GEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — A lane on Batu Ferringhi Road near Moonlight Bay, previously closed due to cracking and subsidence, is now expected to remain closed until the end of this month.

The lane was initially scheduled to reopen by November 30 following repair work by the Northeast District Public Works Department.

“All measures are taken to ensure road user safety. The closure period and work implementation are also subject to weather and site conditions,” Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

He noted that soil nailing work has been completed by the contractor, but some sections still need additional reinforcement before reopening.

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) also said a lane from Mar Vista to the end of Mahligai Baiduri Apartments on Batu Ferringhi Road will remain closed from December 8 to 15, excluding weekends.

MBPP said the closure is “for tree maintenance work carried out from Dec 1 to Dec 7, and the extension is due to increased vehicle volume and traffic control at the site to reduce congestion.”

“The closure is scheduled from 9 am to 4.30 pm, but the road will be opened during the break period from 12.30 pm to 2 pm throughout this time,” MBPP added.