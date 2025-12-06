KOTA BBARU, DEC 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will reportedly leave the matter of the arrest of Padang Serai MP Datuk Azman Nasrudin to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), following investigations into a Kedah state-owned cattle-breeding joint venture.

According to Berita Harian, PN chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the coalition would not intervene in the matter.

“We will not involve ourselves in this matter and instead leave it to the legal process for further investigation. The case is still under investigation and we cannot comment further,” he was quoted as saying.

“We take the position that a person is not guilty until proven guilty in court. In this case we are open and also hope that the Padang Serai MP is given the rights he deserves,” he reportedly added.

In a post on social media yesterday, Azman confirmed that he had been detained by MACC in relation to the project.

However, he questioned the commission’s decision to change his status from witness to accused.

He said he had reported to the MACC Kedah office on March 25 as a witness but was unexpectedly instructed yesterday morning to meet an officer at the Sungai Buloh northbound R&R, where he was informed he would be charged in court.