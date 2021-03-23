Pahang student reimagines popular manga turned anime ‘Attack on Titan’ ‘censored’, donning batik

The Titans covered up in familiar attire. — Picture courtesy of Noraila Najiha Mohd Nazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Inspired by the need for local publishers to censor the ‘nude’ giant humanoid characters known as ‘Titans’, a Pahang student decided to get creative localise the characters.

The censorship of popular Attack On Titans (AOT) title characters may be necessary to meet the requirements of the Malaysia’s Presses and Publications Act 1984.

For 19-year-old Noraila Najiha Mohd Nazim, it was an opportunity to introduce more localised attire than clumsy attempts to censor.

“For the male ‘Titan’, they would usually draw up shorts while female underwear was drawn onto the female ‘Titan’ as a form of censorship.

“It looks funny and weird at the same time.”

She racked her brains to come up with a flattering look for protagonist Eren Yeager in Titan form battling the antagonist Annie or the ‘Female Titan’.

“So, I thought to myself, how would it look like if the ‘Titans’ were to wear traditional clothings such as the kain pelikat (sarong) and kain Batik instead,” Noraila told Malay Mail.

Noraila first posted her version of the censored Titans on Friday evening on her Instagram account and in a local Facebook group page ‘Kami Pelukis Komik’.

Her artwork immediately grabbed the attention of social media users.

“It was a mixed feeling, I felt it was funny and at the same time I still couldn’t believe it.”

“I rarely share my work on Facebook, and I was so surprised when it went viral.”

“Plus, the comments that they left were funny as well. “

Noraila’s Instagram post has garnered over 800 likes while her censorship artwork has also been shared in an AOT fan-page.

“This is ‘my mother vs my father’ version,” commented user Alifan Ramadhan.

“Annie be slaying on that dress,” remarked user Raico Odysseus Tan.

Attack On Titan is a manga and an anime series created in 2009 by author Hajime Isayama about the lives of humanity threatened by giant man-eating monsters known as the “Titans.”

The manga is expected to conclude next month along with its anime which is in its final season as well.