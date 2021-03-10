Adopt an animal, sponsor a facility to help lighten Taiping Zoo and Night Safari’s operation costs

The Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS) is inviting the people to sponsor its animals such as the endangered milky stork to subsidise its operation cost. — Picture courtesy of ZTNS

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TAIPING, March 10 — The Taiping Zoo and Night Safari (ZTNS) is appealing to everyone to help adopt its animals to help subsidise operation cost.

Apart from the zoo’s residents, you can also sponsor facilities in the zoo itself.

The sponsored amount will be fully utilised for food, medicine, enrichment programmes, maintenance or construction of exhibition booths, it stated in a statement.

Apart from that, it will also go towards provision of facilities to visitors as well as conservation programs which began in 1994.

Last year, the zoo received RM150,000 from the Perak state government for the installation of giant fan and also to upgrade the zoo’s public toilets.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry also channelled RM2.282 million to upgrade the zoo’s animal exhibits.

Private companies and agencies such as the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis), Ayam Dinding and Lotuss Stores also came forward to give food to the animals at the zoo during the movement control order.

At the recent launch of the zoo’s diamond jubilee anniversary celebration on March 7, the zoo presented certificates of appreciation to the sponsors and also participants of its adoption programme.

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd sponsored RM20,000 for a pair of Orang Utan, Teleflex Medical Sdn Bhd — RM20,000 for a tiger and Rocket Media Enterprise — RM12,0000 for a tiger.

Meanwhile, Quest International University contributed RM1,500 to the zoo.

Those interested to contribute to the zoo can contact management at 05-808 6577.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the zoo’s diamond jubilee celebration, it has decided to waive the entrance fees for visitors born in 1961.

Other programmes lined up for the celebration are International Tiger Day on July 31, Zoorama from September 11 to 18 and World Zoo Day on October 23.