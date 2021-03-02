Sunway Resort embarks on RM243m renovation project slated for completion by Q3 2021

The project will be the most extensive upgrade ever carried out by Sunway Resort since it first opened its doors in 1996. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Resort

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, Mar 2 — Sunway Resort has started a US$60 million (RM243.45 million) refurbishment project to give the hotel a contemporary facelift and equip it with the latest technology.

It is the most extensive upgrade in the 25-year history of the five-star resort, which is located in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

The renovation will transform 477 rooms with smart, environmentally-friendly designs and provide guests with the much-anticipated Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill restaurant and an array of leisure and wellness facilities.

Sunway City Kuala Lumpur Hotels senior general manager Alex Castaldi told Malay Mail that the resort was slated to reopen in phases by the third quarter of 2021.

Castaldi added that the Covid-19 pandemic gave them a timely opportunity to shut down the entire hotel and focus on the renovation works.

“The renovation plans were already in place for 2021. However, due to the pandemic which has affected the global hospitality and tourism industry, the management decided to move the renovation plans forward.

“This has been in our favour as we are able to shut down the entire hotel and focus on the transformation, ensuring everything meets the deadline, goes according to plan, and new partnership deals are secured before the opening,” said Castaldi.

The lobby will showcase a harmonious combination of gold, marble, and large chandeliers. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Resort

The project is spearheaded by Sunway Design’s chief principal designer Nelson Yong who has played a key role in Sunway’s large-scale hotel development and renovation projects since he joined the company in 1987.

The resort’s new look will be themed around the exotic mystique of the Silk Road and an East meets West concept with Moroccan elements.

The Family Fun Suite will keep your loved ones entertained with a multiplayer game console and a karaoke machine. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Resort

Yong said he was working closely with Sunway Resort’s senior general manager to introduce themed rooms to cater to the different needs of families, couples, business travellers, and wellness seekers.

“Our exclusive themed rooms are one of the major highlights of this renovation.

“I have spent a huge amount of effort in ensuring the right selection of elements are incorporated to meet the needs of Sunway Resort and its guests,” said Yong in a press release.

The check-in process is also expected to receive a makeover with the help of contactless technology and keyless room entry.

A special “Tech Butler” will also be on hand to assist guests with setting up tech devices in their rooms and deliver gadgets such as headphones and nail dryers when requested.

The Wellness Suite will come with a variety of in-room exercise equipment for guests to break a sweat. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Resort

The spa-inspired bathrooms will include a walk-in chromotherapy shower which uses colour to bring out positive emotions and a free-standing bathtub where guests can have a relaxing soak while watching videos on the wall-embedded TV.

Kick back and relax at the 20th Club Executive and take in its luxurious ambience and bespoke services. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Resort

Plastic bags will not be used at the resort and it will even grow produce to be used in its restaurants with an urban hydroponic farm courtesy of Sunway FutureX.