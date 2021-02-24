Social media users praise KL woman for opening charity kiosk, raising RM2,000 in donations in two days

The charity kiosk is located in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur. — Pictures via Twitter/@nurhashaidris

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Malaysians have struggled to cope with various financial and personal difficulties since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

While many have been suffering, there has also been a tonne of caring Malaysians who have been actively seeking to help out their fellow countrymen in need.

One such example is Twitter user Nur Hasha Idris’ mother, who recently opened up her own charity kiosk in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

my mom just opened a pondok sedekah in honor of her parents. 🥺 if anyone you know is staying around keramat or kampung baru and in need of essentials, do drop by. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/l1c7liUMZ5 — hash (@nurhashaidris) February 20, 2021

Hasha uploaded the post about her mother’s newly-opened kiosk onto her Twitter page four days ago, as she encouraged social media users to spread the word to those in need of essential items.

“My mom has just opened a charity kiosk in honour of her parents. If anyone you know is staying around Keramat or Kampung Baru and is in need of essentials, do drop by,” she said in the post.

Hasha added in the Twitter thread that the kiosk was located in front of the Omar Ali Villa apartments in Kampung Baru.

The kiosk, which is called the Pondok Sedekah Omar Zabedah (Omar Zabedah Charity Kiosk), is also symbolically named after Hasha’s grandparents.

Hasha also said those interested in donating items or funds to stock up on essentials can make donations directly to the kiosk or by messaging her on Twitter.

Her post soon caught the attention of many on social media, as it garnered over 14,000 shares and 13,000 likes in just a couple of days, with many social media users praising Hasha’s family for their caring initiative.

“Such a great gesture. You’re easing the burden of others,” wrote one user.

Many users also showed interest in helping out her family in some way, as they offered to donate items and funds for the kiosk.

And they managed to do exactly that as Hasha added in the thread that a few kind Malaysians on social media rallied to help her family fill up the kiosk with items for those in need.

“In a span of just two days, we have received over RM2,000 in donations from 20 people!” she said.

“Thank you so much for the overwhelming support! I didn’t expect my post to reach out to so many people. My family appreciates each and every one of you.”