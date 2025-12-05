KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng has urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to order an independent investigation into the fatal police shooting of three men in Malacca, saying the PM “should publicly address this grave public concern.”

The DAP leader also called on Anwar to direct Home Minister Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure a fair, transparent, and professional probe into the incident.

Lim said investigators must determine whether the officers had executed the men and whether the police’s public account matched what actually occurred.

“There is no doubt the alleged, shocking audio recording of the final moments by the wife of one of the deceased, before, during, and after the three men were shot dead, has greatly disturbed, if not distressed, the public,” Lim said in a statement.

He added that the investigation should assess the men’s alleged criminal activities and outline the consequences for any officers found guilty of wrongdoing.

Earlier, Anwar said he had directed Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the shooting incident in Durian Tunggal, Melaka.

The PM said the government would not shield any wrongdoers, even if they were police officers.

On Wednesday, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said three suspects, aged between 24 and 29, were shot dead after one of them allegedly swung a machete at a police corporal during an operation at an oil palm estate in Durian Tunggal.

All three suspects from the Durian Tunggal Gang were allegedly en route to commit a robbery and had been active since 2024. They were linked to 20 cases in Melaka and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, involving total losses of RM1.35 million.

The men’s families have disputed the police’s account of the shooting, using an audio recording allegedly of the incident that they said suggested the three men had been executed.

Later on Wednesday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said a special team had been set up to investigate the claims made by the families.