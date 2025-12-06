KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 6 — The Terengganu and Federal governments and Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) have begun talks to resolve land issues in the state.

In a Facebook post last night, Datuk Azman Ibrahim, chairman of the State Agriculture, Basic Agro-based Industry, Food Security, and Commodities Committee, said that discussions commenced on Thursday afternoon.

“A meeting was held between the state government, Treasury secretary-general, a Felda board member, and the Felda director-general. Insya-Allah, the talks will resume today evening,” he said.

Azman said the state government is pursuing a peaceful resolution to the matter, emphasising that successful dialogue requires compromise.

“In any discussion, there must be give and take. There must be mutual respect for each other’s jurisdiction and a fair, just evaluation of every issue,” he added.

However, Azman, who also chairs the Task Force Committee for Felda land settlement, clarified that the Notice of Warning for Unauthorised Occupation under Section 425 of the National Land Code, issued earlier, will remain in effect until a resolution is reached.

Earlier, Minister of Communications and Madani Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had confirmed the Federal government had previously settled all necessary financial requirements for the Felda land issue in Terengganu.

He said the Treasury secretary-general (Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican) had held discussions with the Terengganu government to verify the settlement.

Last Sunday, the Terengganu government issued notices prohibiting trespass on Felda-operated land across 10 plantations, involving approximately 15,000 hectares.

The action follows the state’s claim that the land has been developed for over 40 years without the payment of premiums, taxes, or profit shares.

The notices were served simultaneously to plantation managements in Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun, and Hulu Terengganu. — Bernama