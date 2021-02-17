From smart lighting to 360-degree visuals: The technology and props that creates an immersive ambiance for the Grand Getaway

The Grand Getaway offers guests a one-of-a-kind dining journey experience with displays of lights, sounds and special effects. — Picture courtesy of MD Events Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Grand Hyatt Hotel Kuala Lumpur has teamed up with local event organiser MD Events Asia Sdn Bhd to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The Grand Getaway, currently organised in Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s Grand Ballroom, is offering guests a taste of going on a journey as travelling abroad is restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to MD Events Asia’s Director Jack Gill, the Grand Getaway involves cutting-edge technology to create an all-out immersive experience for the guests.

In creating the perfect ambiance throughout the two-hour journey, LED mapping and intelligent lights play a huge role in the Grand Getaway, programmed with scenes and music to help conjure up the illusion.

The Grand Getaway flight crews to serve guests. — Picture courtesy of MD Events Asia

The Grand Ballroom itself is filled with LED screens where guests will enjoy a 360-degree view of the journey, which is further brought to life with special effects such as snow, bubbles, lasers and cold pyro.

Although the technology comes with its own sets of challenges, Gill and his in-house team are prepared after working to improve visual and sound quality.

Gill explained that since live physical performances are still not yet allowed, recordings are used as part of their ‘in-flight’ entertainment.

The Grand Getaway will take guests on a multi-sensory ride to five destinations around the world as they enjoy the related cuisines along with displays of sounds, lights and special effects.

MD Events Asia together with Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur have also transformed the hotel’s foyer into an airport hall complete with check-in counters, airport security and flight information board.

MD Events Asia and Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur have transformed their foyer into an airport hall. — Picture courtesy of MD Events Asia

Life-sized props and a 360-degree destination simulator guarantee that the guests’ memorable photo-ops will be recorded.

The Grand Getaway will take guests to Tokyo, San Francisco, Moscow, Venice and Kuala Lumpur.

“During this whole Covid-19 pandemic, people can’t fly, and we just want to give them the whole experience of flying without even leaving the country.

“The closest we can go is by creating this whole dining experience.

“We’ve already decided to do this event for the whole year and after this maybe we want to come up with a different concept and different themes, a different dining experience,” said Gill.

The Grand Getaway is open daily from 7pm to 9pm, for more information on the dining experience and reservations, please click here.