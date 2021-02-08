On cloud nine: Air Asia Philippines cabin crew couple ties the knot at 37,000 feet

The Filipino couple tied the knot at 37,000 feet altitude. — Photo courtesy of Twitter/ airasiafilipino

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The sky’s the limit for a Filipino couple in love as they tied the knot in-flight at 37,000 feet altitude.

Philippine’s GMA News Online reported the couple, Micah Cura and Kristoffer ‘Topy’ Rustia were finally married after their first meeting three years ago at their initial Air Asia cabin crew training in Malaysia.

The Christian wedding took place on AirAsia’s flight Z2 225 bound for Boracay from Manila saw the plane aisle decorated with flowers as Micah walked down in a white dress while Topy waited on the other side.

Philippine Star meanwhile stated it was the couple’s dream to get married in a plane as AirAsia played a huge role in their love story.

The couple have been together for two-and-a-half years and are blessed with a one-year-old daughter named Isabelle.

“Topy is very patient, attentive to my needs,” said 23-year-old Micah.

“He exerts effort all the time to make me happy,”

For the 26-year-old groom, Micah has made him a very happy man.

“It was love at first sight on my part.

“She’s sweet and has no dull moment with her. She makes me happy. She makes me very happy,” said Topy.

The wedding was officiated by Pastor Nigel Gamalong in front of 130 passengers consisting of their friends and families who witnessed their exchanging of vows.

Love is in the air on today's airasia flight to Caticlan as Micah and Topy tie the knot at above 20,000 ft. -- first ever wedding on a commercial flight in the Philippines. #TogetherinaSNAP pic.twitter.com/c6a4waUPVe — airasiafilipino (@AirAsiaFilipino) February 5, 2021

AirAsia Philippines spokesperson, Steve Dailisan in a tweet also said that the wedding is a historic union as it is the first wedding on board a commercial aircraft in the Philippines.

Topy and Micah studied at the same university but they only met each other after joining cabin crew training back in 2018.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2019, before they were engaged in December 2020 and now look forward to spending their honeymoon in Boracay.