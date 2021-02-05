TMJ donates RM200,000 to Ebit Lew for his charitable work

Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim donated RM200,000 to preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew for his humanitarian missions. — Picture from Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — The Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has donated RM200,000 to preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew for his humanitarian missions.

The prince also offered to assist Lew in his future missions.

In a Facebook post, Lew said he was presented with the money during an audience with Tunku Ismail today.

“Tunku also wants to sponsor me and my team for umrah.”

“InsyaAllah, we will join Tunku in his tour of Johor,” he wrote in the post.

Describing Tunku Ismail as a good person, Lew said the Johor Prince always thought of Johor’s people and Malaysian citizens.

“Just now we had a long chat on how to help the poor and look after Islam. Teach the young, improve the education institution,” he said, adding that he was treated like a friend by Tunku Ismail.

Lew also said that when Tunku Ismail handed over the contribution earlier, the royal also gave him words of encouragement.

“His most valuable words to me was when he advised me to continue with what I do even though it is not welcomed by some. We live on not to become popular but to be successful,” said Lew.