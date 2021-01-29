Nunuk Nuraini, the Indonesian woman behind Indomie's tantalising flavours, dies at 59

Nunuk Nuraini was an important figure for Indomie as she came up with different flavours. ― Picture via Twitter/gustirapi

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 ― Indonesia’s Nunuk Nuraini, creator of Indomie's various flavours, passed away two days ago at age 59.

According to BBC news, Nunuk worked as the brand’s flavour development manager for nearly 30 years and was instrumental in creating flavours such as soto, rendang, and chicken curry.

The news portal reported that although the brand has come up with dozens of flavours, the ‘mi goreng’ flavour was still the most popular flavour among consumers.

And in 2019, the brand soared to success when it was named the most delicious ramen by the Los Angeles Times.

Many Indomie fans and non-Indonesians also took to Twitter to express their heartfelt condolences.

One user said: “Thank you for the noodle legacy you left behind. May God bless your family.”

Another Twitter user, @gustirapi commented that Nunuk was truly a genius to have created many delicious flavours.

“May her soul rest in peace and may her legacy live on forever,” read the post.