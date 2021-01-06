Covid-19: New Zealand rings in new year with music festivals with no health safety protocols for over 30,000 concert-goers (VIDEO)

New Zealanders ring in 2021 with a full-blown concert amid the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture via Facebook/RhythmandVines

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 ― The year 2020 saw most of the world ringing in the New Year with muted celebrations amid the Covid-19 restrictions.

The vibe in New Zealand however was different from other parts of the world.

Thanks to its strict lockdowns and border closures which helped them to contain the infectious disease ― New Zealanders were able to welcome 2021 in a mammoth New Year’s Eve concert.

The island country’s largest festival, Rhythm and Vines, welcomed over 20,000 concert-goers to the Gisborne site between 29 and 31 December where health and safety protocols such as mask-wearing and physical distancing were not required.

Elsewhere in Wanaka, a resort town on New Zealand’s South Island, Rhythm and Alps celebrated its 10th anniversary by welcoming 10,000 people for a three-day festival.

Similarly, concert-goers were not required to wear face masks and follow physical distancing rules.

The event took place between December 29 and 31, bringing in the New Year with a domestic line-up featuring local artists.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 response has been lauded worldwide after the nation ― with a population of 4.8 million ― enforced early lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease.

To date, the country has recorded a total of 2,186 Covid-19 cases with 25 deaths and has a recorded 61 active cases.