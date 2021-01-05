Felda Lakum villagers aid motorists stuck in traffic snarl after highway closed down due to floods (VIDEO)

Villagers of Felda Lakum handing out food supplies to those caught in traffic after the closure of East Coast Expressway due to floods. — Screenshot from Twitter/AbenHazd

PAHANG, January 5 — The festive season’s traffic is a nightmare for road users especially for those coming back from the East Coast.

This is because they have no other choice but to use the old trunk road through the villages of Pahang after the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) was closed due to flood.

My family stranded dkt pahang and otw balik kl. Terpksa ikut jln kampung sbb hway tutup. Jem sgt trok and org kg bg mknn 😭. Tq org pahang 🥰😭 pic.twitter.com/im3eLOyrDr — H A Z I D I (@AbenHazd) January 4, 2021

On Twitter, AbenHazd shared a heartwarming clip showing villagers of Felda Lakum gathering by the road, handing out food supplies to those stuck in traffic.

In his tweet, AbenHazd shared that his family who wer heading towards Kuala Lumpur, were among those caught in traffic.

“My family’s stranded in Pahang while heading back to Kuala Lumpur.

“They had to use the kampung road since the highway is closed down.

“The traffic was awful but the villagers handed out food, thank you people of Pahang,” he said in his tweet.

AbenHazd also said in a separate tweet that it took his family 11 hours to reach KL from Kuantan and they finally reached home at 11.30pm that night.

“Thank you so much to the villagers of Felda Lakum, appreciate it a lot,” he said.

AbenHazd’s tweet garnered over 15,000 likes and has been shared over 20,000 times on Twitter with most of them praising the villagers of Felda Lakum.

“This is our people, Malaysian people,” user HarithHmzh said.

“Even though they themselves are living through hard times, they’re still capable of helping others,” said user TitikahOmar.

Other Twitter users can also be seen sharing similar clips of Felda Lakum villagers helping out passersby as well.

Previously it was reported that the East Coast Expressway near Lanchang had been closed due to floodwaters and resulted in road users diverting to alternate routes.