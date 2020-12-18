‘PPE part of our uniform’: Malaysian cabin crew on Qatar Airways reveals her flying experience during Covid-19

Qatar Airways flight attendant Zera Sofia Zain says serving passengers in full protective gear was a challenge at first. — Picture courtesy of Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 18 — Subang Jaya native Zera Sofia Zain has been a cabin crew with Qatar Airways for the past eight years.

In the wake of a pandemic that brought the airline industry to its knees, the 29-year-old and her colleagues found themselves adjusting to new ways of carrying out their duties on flights.

The biggest adjustment was getting used to hygiene and safety measures that are crucial during an outbreak, Zera told Malay Mail.

Qatar Airways flight attendants, who are instantly recognisable in their burgundy suits and pill-box hats that combine style and functionality had to don an added layer of protection.

“Initially, it was a challenge to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) while serving passengers,” Zera said.

“We had to speak a little louder to ensure we’re audible and smile a little more behind our mask.

“Eventually, we adjusted and now it’s just part of our uniform.”

What’s changed

A reflection of the times we live in, Qatar Airways uniforms are fitted with disposable protective gowns, safety glasses, gloves and a mask, which crew members have been advised to change as often as possible especially when handling food and beverages.

A Qatar Airways flight crew serves a meal to a passenger. — Picture from Instagram/Qatar Airways

Flight crews have also received training on how to minimise their chances of contracting or spreading the infection.

They are thermally screened before departure and after arrival and if any colleagues show symptoms or test positive for the virus, the crew are quarantined and tested.

Luckily for Zera, she hasn’t been on flights with an infected passenger or crew member.

“I have been very lucky I guess, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone to have to go through that even on other flights,” she said.

With travel restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus, flights are a lot less crowded, enabling Zera and her colleagues to have more quality time with passengers.

“Having fewer passengers in the cabin means more time to chat and converse with our guests, and we found out how to provide better and safer service.

“This was not as easy before with full and hectic flights,” Zera said.

Safety first

To ensure the safety of passengers, all Qatar Airways customers are given a complimentary protective kit that contains one single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel.

The complimentary protective kits for Business Class (top) and Economy Class passengers. — Picture courtesy of Qatar Airways

Economy Class flyers must wear their shield visor on top of their face mask the entire flight, except mealtimes or when beverages are served.

Due to the added space and privacy, Business Class passengers are asked to wear face shields and masks onboard at their own discretion.

Instead of the usual table setting, Business Class meals are now served covered on a tray and all cutlery sets are wrapped up.

Single-use menu cards and sealed refreshing wipes have been introduced, and over at Economy Class, menu cards have been temporarily discontinued.

Parents flying with children are advised to always wear their PPE, except for children under two years of age and all passengers are required to wear their face mask or covering during boarding and disembarkation.

“Most passengers are compliant when it comes to following the strict safety and hygiene measures but there are always some exceptions, of course.

“Most of the time, we only need to politely remind the passengers to please put on their mask,” Zera said.

Disposable protective gowns, safety glasses, gloves and a mask are now part of the cabin crew’s uniform. — Picture courtesy of Qatar Airways

Describing the mood on flights these days, the Qatar Airways stewardess said some passengers are so worried about their safety to the point of refusing meals out of fear of virus transmission.

“This is also true for long-haul flights of more than seven hours but we understand that some passengers, especially senior ones and children are more worried about catching the virus as they are more susceptible to it,” she added.

However anxious they get; most passengers are just grateful to be able to fly home knowing how difficult it is to travel.

An industry under threat

It’s been a tough year for the aviation industry following border restrictions and plummeting air travel demand due to Covid-19.

Iata warns that 4.8 million aviation jobs are at risk worldwide as airlines aren’t able to cut costs sufficiently to save jobs.

The Qatar state-owned airline uses an ultraviolet cleaning technology as part of its safety and hygiene measures onboard during the pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Qatar Airways

In Malaysia, stories of laid-off flight attendants and pilots resorting to other means of making a living provide some perspective on the magnitude of the crisis.

“It has been such an unprecedented time for the aviation industry, my heart goes out to those cabin crew and pilots who have lost their jobs during this time.

“I hope when this pandemic is over, all of them will be able to reach for the sky again,” Zera said.

Qatar Airways too isn’t immune to the impact of Covid-19, forcing the national carrier to lay off pilots and cut wages.

But despite the grim outlook, the Qatar state-owned airline is one of the few airlines that never stopped operating throughout the pandemic, something Zera is grateful for.

Since February, the airline has helped more than 2.8 million people get home to their loved ones during this unprecedented time.

“It is also nice to see how happy passengers are when they are finally able to go home after being stranded in a foreign country, they are very appreciative and thankful for having us bringing them home safely,” Zera said.