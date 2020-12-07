Charitable gestures: 14 Lions Clubs in Selangor come together to distribute 3,000 frozen chickens to the needy

MFM General Manager Wong Kok Wai (center) presenting the boxes to Lions Club members witnessed by their Vice District Governor Loy Kwee Keow. —Photo courtesy of Lions Club Puchong

PUCHONG, Dec 7 – Fourteen Lions Clubs in Selangor came together to give 3,000 chickens to the needy.

This included children’s and old folks homes, refugee camps and shelters for Orang Asli children.

Organised by Lions Club Puchong and Sunway Damansara Metro, the hunger relief was by far their biggest one yet.

The initiative was also joined by food manufacturing company, the Malayan Flour Mills (MFM) Sdn Bhd.

“We always believe in synergy and working with companies in our quest for feeding the needy and gathering so many clubs today, within a span of 10 days only, it was challenging but rewarding at the end of the day,” said the Lions Club Puchong’s organising chairperson, Peter Lee.

The boxes of frozen chicken were supplied by a halal chicken supplier, Ayam Dindings which is run by MFM Sdn Bhd’s employees, friends and families.

The boxes of chickens were then distributed to welfare homes from Puchong to Banting and Cheras and it is estimated that the chickens are enough to feed up to 12,000 people.

Just last month, the Lions Club in Selangor had also given away 40,000 masks to the public via their #LionsLawanCovid Initiative apart from giving away reconditioned Ipads and vegetables to welfare homes.

They also gave away 5,000 bottles of fruit juice through their street feeding initiatives and delivered supplements for frontliners including the Civil Defence Force, the People’s Volunteers Corps and the police in the Klang Valley.

The Lions Club Puchong and Sunway Damansara Metro is part of Lions Club International, an NGO with over 1.4 million members in over 200 countries who are working to meet the needs of local communities and the world every day.