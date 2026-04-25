IPOH, April 25 — Nearly five decades after losing her husband, Bakiah Omar still stands at the heart of her kitchen, her legacy simmering slowly in pots of rich, caramelised dodol.

Now 89, the soft-spoken woman fondly known as Chik Ah has turned what began as a means of survival into a symbol of perseverance, raising 10 children on the strength of Dodol Lemak Manis Memikat Chik Ah, a treasured traditional recipe she has guarded since 1975.

Widowed in 1979 following the passing of her husband, Mohd Salleh Abdullah, Bakiah was left to shoulder the burden of a large family alone. In those early years, survival meant taking on whatever work she could find.

“After my husband passed away, I had many children to care for. I earned a living picking vegetables in the garden just to get by. But when Hari Raya came, I would worry; how was I going to find money to buy new clothes for my children?” she recalled when met at her home in Kampung Jasa, Chemor.

Drawing on skills she had picked up helping neighbours stir dodol for festive celebrations and kenduri, Chik Ah began making the traditional sweet herself.

Accompanied by her seventh child, Aziati Mohd Salleh, then just nine years old, she would carry baskets of freshly made dodol and take public buses into Ipoh town. Her earliest market was government offices.

“I would go to government offices during Ramadan, sitting by the lifts, waiting for people to pass by while offering the dodol I made with my children’s help.

“I even allowed customers to pay later. Alhamdulillah, the response was encouraging. I began building a base of regular customers and agents. That income helped me prepare for Hari Raya, buying clothes and essentials for my children,” she said.

Dodol maker Chik Ah grinds glutinous rice during the dodol-making process at her home in Kampung Jasa, Chemor. — Bernama pic

From those humble beginnings, Bakiah never looked back. What started as a seasonal effort gradually grew into a year-round business, with her dodol becoming a sought-after treat at gatherings and as gifts.

Over more than five decades, her production methods have evolved, from cooking over firewood to using gas, and now supported by machinery funded through grants from the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Yet, despite these advancements, the soul of her dodol remains unchanged.

According to Aziati, 56, her mother remains meticulous about quality, insisting on freshly extracted coconut milk and finely milled glutinous rice.

“The process of making dodol is demanding, as it needs to be cooked for up to six hours, with the mixture constantly stirred throughout.

“That is why the machinery provided through the Felcra business grant has been a tremendous help,” she added, noting that despite her advancing age, her mother continues to play an active role by overseeing production with an unwavering eye for detail.

Dodol maker Chik Ah shows dodol orders prepared for customers at her home in Kampung Jasa, Chemor. — Bernama pic

Aziati, who hopes to carry on her mother’s legacy, said that to ensure quality, the dodol is made strictly to order based on requests from customers across the country as well as Singapore.

She also shared that her mother was deeply delighted when their dodol caught the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, after he purchased the sweet treat recently.

Meanwhile, Perak Felcra Director M. Zaiful Anuar Zulkifli said Bakiah is among 178 Felcra entrepreneurs in the state who have received grant assistance, and one of the most active in generating income from traditional products.

He said Bakiah received a grant in 2018 for the installation of a signboard, followed by a business grant in 2023 in the form of a dodol stirring machine, a glutinous rice grinder and a coconut milk extractor.

“We see strong potential for her business to expand, and we are targeting entry into overseas markets within the next three years. We hope more entrepreneurs will emulate Chik Ah,” he said. — Bernama