Woman wrecks alcohol aisle in UK supermarket, smashes more than 500 booze bottles (VIDEO)

The woman remained silent throughout the incident and chucked bottle after bottle onto the floor.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — A woman in the United Kingdom caused massive damage to a supermarket in Stevenage, Hertfordshire after she went on a bottle-breaking spree down the alcohol aisle.

Viral videos taken by shoppers on Wednesday show the woman sweeping wine and beer off the shelves and chucking them onto the floor, causing a pool of booze and broken glass to build up around her.

At one point, the woman loses her balance and injures her right hand after falling onto the shards.

She remained undeterred and continued tossing bottles onto the floor with her left hand while keeping her right arm raised.

It remains unclear what prompted her to start smashing the bottles in the first place.

According to a report by The Sun, the woman allegedly hurled a bottle of gin at a customer after he told her to “calm down.”

Television presenter Lee Clark, 50, witnessed the “extraordinary” scene himself on Wednesday and estimated that the woman must have destroyed over 500 bottles of alcohol.

“She didn’t say a word the whole time and had a very vacant look in her face.

“A man told her to calm down so she threw a bottle of gin which hit him in the leg.

“It was shocking and started getting incredibly dangerous,” said Clark.

A security guard then approached the woman from behind to restrain her and lead her away from the premises.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman revealed that the woman was taken to a hospital to treat injuries on her hands and is currently under police custody.

“Police were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday to report an incident at the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

“It was reported that several bottles of alcohol had been thrown onto the floor and smashed.

“Officers attended and a woman has been arrested,” the spokeswoman was quoted as saying in The Sun.