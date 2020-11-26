MPH Malaysia launches buyback programme, books to undergo ‘14-day quarantine,’ sanitisation

MPH Malaysia rolls out a 14-day quarantine and sanitisation exercise for second-hand books. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 – MPH Malaysia has launched a buyback programme called “Pre-Loved Books” to further encourage reading habits amongst Malaysians from December 1.

However, if you are too paranoid about the possibilities of catching the Covid-19 infection through second-hand books, the book retailer has ensured utmost safety with its “extra” rigid measures.

In a statement, MPH Malaysia said books that are bought through the programme will go through a 14-day quarantine and sanitisation process before being resold.

When contacted by Malay Mail, the book retailer's marketing assistant manager Jeremy Yow said they emulated the idea from a bookseller in the UK to ensure their customers highest levels of safety.

Yow said once the books are handed over to them by the sellers, they will place them at the warehouse, or so-called “quarantine centre,” for 14 days.

“We will use UV (ultraviolet) lights and sanitisers to disinfect the books before selling it back to the customers.

“We thought of having such measures in place after we noticed some of the customers may be worried about the spread of the Covid-19 infection through the books,” he said.

MPH Malaysia launches a buyback programme with 21 available titles. — Image courtesy of MPH Malaysia

Commenting about the programme, MPH Group chief executive officer Donald Kee said it aims to encourage and excite readers to continuously read, whether for leisure or to enhance their personal development skills.

“With this programme, book lovers can recycle their pre-loved books and see that they make it into the hands of other book lovers who will cherish them.

“We will also ensure that our community of book lovers will enjoy more savings when they turn in their pre-loved titles; or when they purchase a pre-loved book off the site.”

Booksellers who wish to sell their books through the programme may head over to the customer service counters at MPH Mid Valley and MPH NU Sentral outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

Sellers shall receive book vouchers to enjoy savings on their next purchase, while buyers of pre-loved books will get to save more with price discounts.

The pre-loved books will be resold here at 50 per cent off from the recommended retail price.

Enjoy free shipping with a minimum spending of RM300 and an additional 10 per cent off purchases above RM200.