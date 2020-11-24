Terengganu students win international short video competition with story on boy helping family earn a living (VIDEO)

Screenshot from Mark Roso: The Island Boy who won the 'Kid Witness News (KWN) Global Summit 2020.' — Screenshot via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Six SMK Kuala Besut students in Terengganu made Malaysia proud when they came out tops in an international short video competition.

The students — Fifth formers Muhammad Nasrur Afdie Marzuki, Muhammad Afiq Mohd Ridzuan, Umar Hamzah and Nik Muhammad Izzul Iman Nik Mawardi, and Form Two twins, Mohamad Aqib Azfar Mohamad Azhar and Mohamad Aqif Azfar — beat two other contenders from Japan and Vietnam in the final of the “Kid Witness News (KWN) Global Summit 2020.”

KWN is a global video education programme supported by Panasonic with the aim of boosting creativity and communication skills, as well as fostering teamwork, through video production by primary and secondary school students.

School principal Amran Ibrahim told Bernama that the students, who came from nearby villages, drew inspiration from the experiences of their various family backgrounds, especially the boy whose father was a boatman at Pulau Perhentian, to develop the storyline of the video.

“Their efforts were supported by teachers here and together, the team qualified to represent the country to the final competition that was to take place in Osaka, Japan.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the competition was conducted online and the results were announced yesterday,” the national news agency reported him as saying.

According to Amran, the video production began a year ago and it competed at the national level before representing Malaysia in the international competition which had 150 entries.

“We submitted the video entitled ‘Mark Roso: The Island Boy.’ It tells the story of a student named Muhammad Nasrur Afdie Marzuki, 17, who helps his family by working as a boatman at a resort island during the weekends and school holidays.

“Although having meagre resources, the team was able to complete the video in a month using only a mobile phone,” he reportedly said.

Previously, the school also emerged champion in the international nuclear awareness campaign in South Korea and was also invited to the nuclear awareness congress in St Petersburg, Russia in 2019.