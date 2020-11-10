MRCA donates RM100,000 to aid 165 single mothers affected by Covid-19 in Malaysia

(Back row, from left) Valerie Choo, Henry Sandanam, MRCA president Shirley Tay and Datuk Winnie Lim with a group of single mothers from PSKP. ― Picture courtesy of MRCA

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 ― The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) has raised RM100,000 through its “Love Touches Lives” charity project in aid of single mothers in Malaysia.

The project was initiated by MRCA president Shirley Tay to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on single mums, many of whom have to continue supporting their family despite losing their jobs.

Continuing its tradition of philanthropy, MRCA is lending a hand to single mothers during these difficult times, regardless of race, ethnicity and religion.

Through the MRCA Branding Education Charity Foundation, MRCA has contributed over RM1 million to many charitable causes in the past five years.

MRCA will donate the funds raised to six charity organisations for its ‘Love Touches Lives’ initiative.

They include Great Heart Charity Association, Kassim Chin Humanity Foundation, Persatuan Ibu Tunggal Spring Malaysia, Persatuan Wanita & Ibu Tunggal Nur Iman KL & Selangor (WITUS), Women of Will and the Association of Social Services and Community Development of Gombak District, Selangor (PSPK).

Many of the 165 single mothers are daily wage earners struggling to put food on the table for their children.

Groceries were distributed to the Kassim Chin Humanity Foundation, one of six beneficiaries of the ‘Love Touches Lives’ charity project by MRCA. ― Picture courtesy of MRCA

Some are suffering from terminal illness while others have to care for disabled children.

Then there are those who are forced to earn a living even at old age to raise their grandchildren as their parents have passed away.

“We feel the strong need to lend a hand to these single mothers and it is our social responsibility as an association to give back to society.

“We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this noble cause and through this ‘Love Touches Lives’ charity project, MRCA hopes it has rekindled the spirit of charity in the hearts of Malaysians,” said Tay.

Tay is the project’s organising chairperson and Sunrider International (M) Sdn Bhd Southeast Asia corporate director.

MRCA also acknowledged top donors in a press release, thanking them for their generous contribution in making the fundraiser a success.

Platinum donors are those who donated RM5,000 and above, gold donors consisted of donations between RM3,000 to RM4,999, while silver donors contributed between RM1,000 to RM2,999.

Founded in 1992, MRCA is an association for chain store retailers and franchisors determined to enhance the retail and franchise environment domestically and abroad.

