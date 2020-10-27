Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew hands out food to KLIA taxi drivers

Lew brings smiles to taxi drivers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport with his food boxes. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Popular preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew extended a helping hand to taxi drivers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) who could not get passengers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a post on his Facebook page today, the preacher shared that he brought along 300 food boxes to be distributed to the drivers at the airport.

Sayu sangat rasa ziarah driver taxi airport klia. Bila tengok wajah macam ayah. Macam mak. Macam abang kakak kita...

“When I see their faces, they are like our father, mother, brother, sister and they were crying.”

Lew said he was told by some of the drivers that they only managed to get RM80 this week as it was difficult to get passengers while some only managed to get RM400 a month.

“Before this, there was no income at all,” he wrote, adding that there were those who have not been able to earn any income for the past seven months.

Saying he could only give out food boxes to the drivers, Lew called upon his followers to pray for them.

“If you have any friends who are jobless now, do help them according to your ability.”

The post has since received 50,000 reactions and been shared over 2,800 times.

Known for his charitable deeds, Lew’s efforts include Elews Mart to ease the burden of the needy by offering household essentials at affordable prices as a way of giving back to the community, and has since opened 10 branches across the Klang Valley.

In July, Lew launched a free ambulance and hearse van service for those who could not afford to hire such services.

During the recent water crisis in Klang Valley, he sent two water tankers to Batu Caves.