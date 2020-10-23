Covid-19: After losing job due to MCO, Malaysian man starts career coaching classes to help graduates get jobs

Abdul Khaliq Putra (below) conducting a group online session on resume writing with his students. — Picture courtesy of Abdul Khaliq Putra

PETALING JAYA, October 23 — Former job recruiter Abdul Khaliq Putra Abdul Rahman Putra, 32, was laid off from his talent recruitment agency in March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old, who has eight years of experience in the recruitment field, decided to start his own agency after consulting his friend.

“My friend who is a lawyer advised me that I could still contribute my interview technique skills and resume writing skills to many who are unemployed amid the pandemic.

“I thought about it and it dawned on me that I could help many graduates get jobs although many companies and businesses were hiring in small numbers, especially in the conditional movement control order (CMCO) phase.

“Initially, I started taking donations of any amount from my students, but then many started joining and that was when I needed to collect commitment fees to avoid last minute cancellations for my online classes.”

He said that about 500 students have signed up for his classes since May this year and over 200 students have already been called up for job interviews.

Asked as to what modules he focuses, Abdul Khaliq Putra said he specialises on making personalised resumes to increase their visibility in the eyes of recruiters.

He also conducts online sessions on career advice lessons and interview preparation modules for graduates.

“Sometimes graduates add in a lot of technical terms to their resume and that makes it difficult for hiring managers to understand their learning experience.

“And terms and descriptions written on their resume may not fit the designated job requirements, which is why I conduct lessons on resume writing so that graduates can amend and take note of these aspects.”

He said that while many businesses are cutting down on hiring new recruits especially amid the pandemic, many are also selective in choosing the right people into their company.

“That is why unemployed graduates need to tailor their resumes accordingly to fit the job description and I’m able to assist them with choosing the right words for their resume because of my experience in recruitment.

“This is because many graduates assume that recruitment officers know what they mean when they incorporate certain words and jargons relating to their field of study which many hiring officers don’t understand.”

Abdul Khaliq Putra told Malay Mail that 66 of his students have received offer letters to selected companies and that many graduates have been joining his group online sessions.

Fees for the various online classes taught by Abdul Khaliq Putra and his team members. — Picture courtesy of Abdul Khaliq Putra.

Abdul Khaliq Putra also said that since many unemployed graduates have been participating in his online coaching sessions, he has also roped in a few of his friends who have had experience in the recruitment field to help him with my online classes.

“My only goal is for my students — unemployed graduates, to get jobs amid such trying times. And I want to help them using my own experiences and to impart relevant knowledge using these experiences.

“Apart from resume writing modules, I’ve also been conducting interview preparation classes and career advice sessions with a minimum commitment fee to avoid last minute cancellations.”