Malaysian badminton legends in Sidek brothers celebrated with monument in Selangor

The Sidek brothers at the launch of the monument to remember their badminton legacy. —Tourism Selangor pic

PETALING JAYA, October 9 — Mention the Sidek brothers and many will remember their badminton legacy and the pride they brought to the country, especially Malaysia’s historic win in the 1992 Thomas Cup after defeating Indonesia.

To celebrate the siblings’ extraordinary achievements and contribution to the country in the sport, a monument has been built in their honour as part of Selangor’s tourism campaign titled Pusing Selangor Dulu Campaign.

Monumen Sidek Brothers, Tarikan Baharu Yang Wajib Anda Kunjungi di Banting!



4 Oktober, Majlis Pelancaran Monumen Keluarga Dato' Hj Sidek telah berjalan dengan jayanya yang dirasmikan oleh YBHG. Datuk M Noor Azman Bin Taib. #PusingSelangorDulu #sidekbrothers pic.twitter.com/ORSj0QWmPP — Tourism Selangor (@TourismSelangor) October 5, 2020

According to Tourism Selangor general manager Azrul Shah Mohamad, the monument features caricatures of the young five Sidek brothers, as well as their particulars such as their biodata, achievements and autographs.

“The monument also showcases the historic victory of the brothers in winning the Thomas Cup together with other badminton victories such as winning gold for the All England Championship in 1992.

“And the murals feature caricatures of the young brothers as they made a name for the country when they were younger, with the background of the Jalur Gemilang.

The Sidek brothers monument is open to all to visit and learn more about the five Sidek brothers. — Tourism Selangor pic

“Caricatures of the Sidek brothers painted follow the animation and style from the famous comic books Anak-anak Sidek that were published from 1995 till 2005 that tell the story of the five brothers.”

On any other interesting aspects about the monument, Azrul Shah also told Malay Mail that the iconic structure is built near the Rashid brothers' family house in Kanchong Darat, Kuala Langat.

He said that the caricatures took about seven weeks to complete and the monument is free and open for anyone who wants to visit and know more about the Sidek brothers’ badminton legacy.