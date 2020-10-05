RM130,000.00 worth of prizes up for grabs in WatsonsGetActive Move Your Body Challenge

Take part in Watsons Malaysia's annual #WatsonsGetActive Move Your Body Challenge for your share of RM130, 000 worth of prizes. — Picture courtesy of Watsons Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Watsons Malaysia’s annual #WatsonsGetActive Move Your Body Challenge is back offering prizes worth a whopping RM130,000 this time around.

Instead of a zumba fest, the pharmacy chain said this year’s challenge will be done digitally via TikTok.

The Watsons Get Active Zumba Fest drew over 10,000 participants annually, but with the pandemic, Watsons is encouraging Malaysians to continue to stay healthy and get active anywhere, anytime with a TikTok Challenge instead of a physical massive festival.

Watsons Malaysia managing director Caryn Loh said as the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, Watsons continues to remind everyone that getting healthy is the way to go as an important element to combat this together.

“With this challenge where everyone can do it from the comfort of their own home, office or even parks we hope that more Malaysians can participate and submit their entry.

“As Asia and also Malaysia’s No. 1 Health and Beauty Retailer, it is important for us as a socially responsible organisation to remind everyone that a pandemic shouldn’t be a reason in stopping from staying healthy and active.”

Loh also said the people have to continue taking care of themselves by doing regular exercise and other physical activities to keep their immune system strong.

“We also encourage all Malaysians to keep a balanced diet, and consistently take supplements to make our body healthier. Remember, you can get active, and move your body, anywhere and anytime.”

The Move Your Body TikTok Challenge has easy steps of exercise movements that can be easily followed via Watsons Malaysia TikTok Official Account.

All they have to do is to search the challenge page with #WatsonsGetActive and submit an entry at www.watsons.com.my/promo-getactive and immediately receive RM10 Watsons points.

“Submit your #WatsonsGetActive Move Your Body challenge video on TikTok and tag @WatsonsMy between 29 September until 26 October 2020.

A total of RM130,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs, and participants can vie for the grand prize of a whopping RM5,000 cash, and the second and third prize of RM3,000 and RM2,000 cash respectively.

“100 consolation winners will receive RM200 worth of products.” said Watsons Malaysia’s customer director Danny Hoh.

Participants can also look out for health products such as supplements and vitamins u extra savings offered with vouchers from participating brands worth up to RM370 at Watsons stores and online.

Watsons members can expect greater savings with RM50 spend at Watsons, they will get RM5 points back. For more details on #WatsonsGetActive, visit www.watsons.com.my/promo-getactive