iQIYI Malaysia removes Malaysia Day poster after design blunder

The unfortunate design led to iQIYI Malaysia removing the poster from its social media platforms. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Online movie and video streaming website iQIYI Malaysia has apologised and removed a Malaysia Day poster after the image went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Taking to its social media accounts, the company clarified that the tagline for the campaign was Anak Malaysia and not as widely mistaken due to the poor choice of fonts and design.

Trying to make light of the situation, the company promised it would be more careful and “check at least 50 times” to avoid future blunders.

It also advised those who were confused about the logo not to say it out loud in front of children.

The explanation however did not appease Internet users.

Nazri Liwon urged the company to decide on what language it wants to use on its poster.

"If want to use Bahasa Melayu, use it correctly. If want to use English language, use it properly."

Ady Adnan said the logo failed as it showed the graphic designer couldn't care less.

Naomi Saavedra said as someone who studies graphic design, they are required to double-check any design mistake to ensure it does not touch any sensitivity.

The poster was put up on September 9 in conjunction with Malaysia Day tomorrow to promote local shows screened on its platform.