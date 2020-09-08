Brave Johor man who caught snatch thief receives award from Johor MB and permanent job (VIDEO)

Shazrin Hafeez (centre) receiving the certificate of appreciation from Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (right). — Picture via Facebook/InfoRoadblockJPJ/POLIS

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Johor parking enforcement officer Shazrin Hafeez received an award from the Johor Menteri Besar yesterday after catching a snatch thief from escaping a week ago.

This comes after Shazrin’s heroic act went viral on social media after he apprehended the individual who had grabbed a woman’s handbag.

Snatch theft thwarted by bystander pic.twitter.com/oZqRZI30c5 — Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) September 1, 2020

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad awarded Shazrin, 26, a certificate of appreciation and RM1,000 cash yesterday.

HERO MBJB BERKAS PERAGUT TERIMA PENGHARGAAN JOHOR BAHRU - Pembantu Penguatkuasa yang diangkat sebagai wira oleh netizen... Posted by Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS on Sunday, September 6, 2020

The 26-year-old also received an offer to become a permanent public health assistant, a position he has wanted for a long time.

“I’m so glad to have received the offer to become a permanent health assistant as my parking enforcement job is only on a contract basis.

“I’ve applied for this permanent position since last year but because of my catching the snatch thief, I finally got the offer.”

He also told Malay Mail that he will be accepting the offer and will be reporting to work on September 13.

Shazrin not only works as a parking officer during the day, but also sells burgers part-time with his friends at a stall in Taman Johor Jaya.

“And the burger sales have also increased with customers from different races praising me and buying my burgers.

“It's a nice sight to see people of different races come and support my burger business.

“Business has also doubled over the past week with as many as 200 people visiting the stall at night and that's rare because usually, only 50 customers would visit the stall.”

As to whether Shazrin will continue his burger business even after starting his permanent job soon, he said yes.

“I want to continue supporting my friends who need to earn extra income to sustain themselves as we have been always supporting each other through thick and thin.

“If I don’t do my part in helping them, who then will help them especially amid these trying times?”