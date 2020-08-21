Celebrate patriotism through creativity and culture at the Merdeka Art Exhibition

Hazrita Mohd Hatta (Founder of Art Market Malaysia Gallery) and her husband Mohamed Hussien Mohamed Ahmed at the Merdeka Art Exhibition at Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur. ― Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― In conjunction with Malaysia’s 63rd Hari Merdeka, Art Market Malaysia Gallery is holding a Merdeka Art Exhibition to celebrate patriotism in the form of creatives arts.

According to its founder, Hazrita Mohd Hatta, this year marks their fourth year of organising such an event even though they were skeptical about organising the exhibition this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fortunately for Hazrita, not only have they managed to continue their streak by holding another exhibition this year, they’ve also managed to do it at two separate venues.

One exhibition will be at the Quill City Mall and the other will be held at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place in Kuala Lumpur.

For Hazrita, among the best things about Hari Merdeka was that they were able to see many artworks that were influenced by the identity and cultures of Malaysia.

According to Hazrita, every culture has its own creativity and it is important for us to cherish and appreciate these artworks.

“That’s why I choose the month of Merdeka (August) because it allows these local artists to be as creative as they can when expressing their nationalism in their artworks apart from rekindling their spirit of patriotism,” Hazrita told Malay Mail.

Hazrita also said that Merdeka was a celebration of her rights as a citizen.

Besides that, Hazrita further explained that it is easier to convey messages visually rather than orally and exhibition proves to be one of the efficient ways to share messages.

“For example, we have a painting of the traditional ‘Wau’ in our exhibition and for some children nowadays, they wouldn’t even know what a ‘Wau’ is and they could learn more about it from the painting.”

“Another example is as to why we choose to paint pictures of our jungles and waterfalls? It is because we are trying to say that Malaysia is a country that is filled with wonderful natures and in another way, we can see it as a call to preserve our jungles and waterfalls as well,” she said.

Among the paintings that will be exhibited at the Merdeka Art Exhibition.

All in all, a Merdeka-themed art exhibition correlates well together as arts can be used to show unity in progress as well as a way of preserving Malaysia’s heritage and cultures.

Hazrita with the help of her husband first started the Malaysia Art Market Gallery in 2015 and it has been a platform for emerging artists to showcase and sell their works.

They are also closely working with artists with disabilities and previously, they had worked with various NGO’s like The National Autism Society of Malaysia, Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres and Malaysian Rare Disorders Society.

This year they are working with the AnNajah Community where they help the Orang Asli to sell their arts and crafts at the exhibition.

35 local artists are involved with the Merdeka Art Exhibition and there will be over 100 artworks that will be exhibited including paintings, crafts and sculptures.

The Merdeka Art Exhibition in Quill City Mall in Kuala Lumpur is from August 15 until September 20 and at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place from August 21 until August 31.

Thirty five local artists are involved with the exhibitions and there will be over 100 artworks including paintings, crafts and sculptures on sale.

