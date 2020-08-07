Shah Alam Secret Recipe staff rewarded for creative cake decorations including Raja Permaisuri Agong, Muhyiddin

Nurul Aina showing her cake decorations with images of Raja Permaisuri Agong, frontliners. — Picture via Twitter/@wafanorsyazana

PETALING JAYA, August 7 — A Shah Alam Secret Recipe worker was elated when she received the news today that she has been promoted to a service coordinator position.

And it all happened because of her creative cake designing skills that have been receiving praises from customers and friends since early this year.

Nurul Aina Abu Bakar, 23, who has been working as a waiter in the Secret Recipe outlet in Star Avenue Mall since the two years ago told Malay Mail that she received a certificate and some cash as a reward from her superior today over her remarkable cake decorating skills.

The 23-year-old from Subang also said she had always loved colouring since she was a child.

“While I know a lot of people would prefer drawing or sketching, I on the other hand pay more attention to the colours around me.

“I have also downloaded an enterprise communication application, Slack, that has enabled me to learn the art-making cake decorations with other cake-makers in Malaysia and around the world.”

Nurul Aina who has a diploma in hotel management and catering from Cybernetics International College of Technology also said that she has never taken any formal cake decorating classes.

“I wanted to join professional classes but the movement control order (MCO) halted many physical classes and as such, I learned from online platforms.”

Nurul Aina has also wowed many social media users when her colleague posted pictures of her cakes with illustrations of the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and an image of frontline workers.

“For the image of the Queen, it took me about an hour and I designed it in conjunction with her 60th birthday.

“But the image of frontliners took me less than two hours as it was a group picture and that meant more details.

“The hardest part about colouring is fitting the right colour-schemes and being selective in the choice of colours.”

She also said that her friends and customers have chosen to visit the Secret Recipe outlet specifically where she’s working as they want her to design their cakes for them.

Hi @secretrecipemy_



Tengok lah staff awak ni kreatif betul😭 cantik, teliti dan semua staff kat sana friendly bethol. You guys jangan lupa reward Nurul Aina ni eh! Sangat kreatif sampai saya pun pengsan tengok dia lukis! Alhamdulillah dapat lah realisasikan unicorn my lil sis🥰 pic.twitter.com/fzSzAyW8qc — Wapa (@wafanorsyazana) August 4, 2020

“During the times when I’m busy decorating cakes, my colleagues would usually take over my duties as I would need time to design the cakes.

“As such, I am thankful that they were kind enough to help me and even help me post my cake design skills on social media.”

Nurul Aina will also be conducting an Instagram Live session next Tuesday night on her Instagram page where she would be decorating a cake with an image of the Petronas Twin Towers.