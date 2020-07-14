Catch of the day: Japanese fisherman steals hearts with TikTok dance videos while out at sea

The scallop fisherman’s most-watched video has raked in 2.4 million views and he has been receiving marriage proposals. — Screen capture from TikTok/@masaya.84

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — It appears that making cute dance videos while harvesting scallops out at sea will land you marriage proposals.

This certainly was the case for Japanese fisherman and TikTok user @masaya.84 who gained heartthrob status with clips of him dancing and lip-synching on the fishing vessel he works on.

In one TikTok video which shows Masaya grooving to an electro-dance tune in his fisherman garb has been watched 2.4 million times since it was posted five days ago, making it his most-watched video yet.

A similar clip posted yesterday raked in over 225,000 views on the video-sharing social networking service.

Apart from his marine-related adventures, Masaya’s TikTok account also features videos of him at home.

Tokyo-based news site SoraNews24 reported that Masaya has been receiving comments such as “Please marry me” from a number of fans who have been swept off their feet with his good looks and dance moves.

The fisherman revealed that he doesn’t have a wife but said he’s happy to make others smile with his popular videos that have left viewers swooning.

In one clip, Masaya cleverly uses a song titled Kyun Desu by Hirame which sees him making finger-heart gestures.

In Japanese, kyun means ‘my heart skipped a beat’.

Masaya has amassed 26,000 followers and over 439,000 likes on TikTok since joining the video-sharing platform last August.