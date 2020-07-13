Miss Universe Malaysia event to be live-streamed amid Covid-19 pandemic (VIDEO)

Shweta Sekhon after she was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 during the gala event last year. — Picture courtesy of Miss Universe Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 event and gala night will be conducted using the “new normal” arrangement this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The organiser plans to live-stream the annual pageant in the form of an e-Gala on September 5 at 5pm so people can watch it from the comfort of their home.

In a video posted on Facebook, Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation national director Datin Elaine Daly and Miss Universe Malaysia 2019 Shweta Sekhon jointly announced that the show would be streamed on the organisation’s newly revamped site with only the finalists and panel of judges present.

“The public can watch the live-streamed competition by purchasing tickets to the show on the Miss Universe Malaysia website, with 20 per cent of the proceeds to be channelled to charity,” said Daly.

There will be 18 finalists vying for the title of Miss Universe Malaysia 2020.

With the new format, Daly said viewers would be able to influence the choice of winners as fans’ votes would also count towards determining the next beauty queen.

She added that winners of subsidiary titles — Miss Body Beautiful and Best in Evening Gown — would also be determined by the same method.

This year’s panel of judges will include actor, director and producer Datuk Hans Isaac, Glojas by Smart International Aesthetic chief operating officer Datin Selwinder Kaur, La Jung Aesthetic Clinic medical director and aesthetic medical practitioner Dr Nicholas Lim and Miss Universe Malaysia 2012 Deborah Henry.

Others are Carven Ong Couture creative designer Carven Ong, Esthetics International Group director Michelle Lam, Shawn Cutler Group of Salons founder, creative director and celebrity stylist Shawn Loong and jewellery brand Bowerhouse co-founder Elizabeth Lee.

The winner will represent Malaysia at the Miss Universe competition, receive a cash prize and sponsored prizes with a combined value of RM180,000 along with a full scholarship from HELP University.

This year marks the pageant’s 10th anniversary since it was revamped in 2010.

For details of early bird ticket sales, click here.