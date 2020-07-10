Dr Noor Hisham’s a proud papa as son chosen to be a Perdana Fellow at Finance Ministry

(From Left to Right) Chow Shenn Kuan, Khair Noor Hisham, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Am Abdul Aziz. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Like any proud father, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah happily confirmed on Twitter that his son has been chosen to be a Perdana Fellow.

Khair Noor Hisham was one of those chosen under the Perdana Fellow programme which is a platform that offers university graduates a chance to work with Malaysia’s cabinet ministers as part of their internship programme.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on Twitter when he welcomed three chosen candidates who would be interning with the ministry.

“My warm welcome to the three Perdana Fellows, Chow Shenn Kuan, Khair Noor Hisham and Am Abdul Aziz to the Ministry of Finance.”

“I hope that you will gain meaningful experience during your time here,” he said in his tweet.

Tengku Zafrul added that youth were among the most important stakeholders in nation-building and they were the ones who would be guiding the future generations towards building a better Malaysia.

Warga belia adalah antara tunjang kepada pembangunan Negara. Merekalah yang akan membimbing generasi akan datang dalam usaha memacu Malaysia ke arah kejayaan. pic.twitter.com/NU5OQMhbWh — Tengku Zafrul (@tzafrul_aziz) July 9, 2020

Subsequently, Dr Noor Hisham replied on his Twitter account to user @banihasyim87 who asked for his confirmation regarding the matter.

“Alhamdulillah, he is.”

“He’s a very independent person plus he’s brilliant in sparring ‘pantun’ off the cuff, notably the winner of ‘pantun’ competition in Singapore,” Dr.Noor Hisham said in his tweet.

Alhamdulilah he is. He is a very independent person plus he is brilliant in sparring pantun off the cuff, notably the winner of pantun competition in Singapore — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) July 9, 2020

Dr.Noor Hisham then admitted that all of the ‘pantun’ that he used were from his son.

Khair Noor Hisham is from Sheffield Hallam University in England and is currently majoring in Business Economics.

Amongst his notable achievements are winning the Sheffield Business School International Dragon’s Den Competition in 2019 and receiving the Best Student Award as Leader of Student Representative Council at UiTM Pahang in 2018.

Selamat datang saya ucapkan kepada tiga orang Felo Perdana untuk tahun 2020, Chow Shenn Kuan, Khair Noor Hisham dan Am Abdul Aziz, ke Kementerian Kewangan Saya berharap program ini dapat memberikan pengalaman yang bermanfaat kepada anda. pic.twitter.com/nHoK6HdIFW — Tengku Zafrul (@tzafrul_aziz) July 9, 2020

The other two Perdana Fellows who will be joining Khair at the finance ministry are Chow Shenn Kuan from Sunway University (majoring in Business Studies) and Am Abdul Aziz from University of Nottingham Malaysia (majoring in Economics and International Economics).

Tengku Zafrul’s thread has garnered over 1,000 retweets and has received over 3,000 likes with users congratulating the three Perdana Fellows.

“When there’s Noor Hisham in the name, they’ll definitely become a hero,” said Twitter user @xpac_2k.

“Congratulations to all, it’s great that the Health D-G son is one of them as well,” commented twitter user @D11Mcfc.