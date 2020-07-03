Rotary Malaysia releases Covid-19 PSA song urging Malaysians to maintain social discipline amid RMCO (VIDEO)

Teoh Kwan See said that the song was important to educate Malaysians on the importance of maintaining social discipline. ― Picture courtesy of Rotary Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, July 3 ― Rotary Malaysia is known for its philanthropic work whether it’s giving to charities or funding the underprivileged communities in times of need.

The organisation is now showing their musical side ― with the release of a public service announcement (PSA) ditty reminding Malaysians to practise social discipline in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

Titled ‘Stop the Spread’, the 50-second PSA song was composed to engage Malaysians in adhering to rules such as donning their face masks and sanitising their hands.

According to Rotary Malaysia district governor Teoh Kwan See, the intent was to spread the message to all Malaysians by getting them to sing along.

“We wanted to get our message across to all Malaysians by them singing along to the catchy and simple tune.

“We really need to be vigilant and practise social discipline especially when the vaccine for the Covid-19 virus has not been found.”

Rotary Malaysia has just released its first Covid-19 PSA song to remind Malaysians to be social discipline amid Covid-19. ― Picture courtesy of Rotary Malaysia

Teoh also said that the song was composed by singer Atilia Haron and Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS).

“When we approached PPTS, they were excited to be part of the PSA song as well and the entire production took about one and a half months from conceptualising to finally producing the right melody song.

Teoh also said that they brought in PPTS to the team sinces the musicians recently cancelled its huge charity show earlier in March due to Covid-19.

“We wanted to support them which was why we also got them on board to join us.

“Apart from Rotary Club members, we also roped in Interact Club members and Malaysian Rotaract Clubs to join us in the music video.”

Another interesting feature of the PSA song was also the diversity of people represented in the PSA song with Malaysians of all races and the variety of languages incorporated.

“Because our membership is diverse in terms of gender and race, it was important for us to portray our spirit of inclusivity in the music video,” said Teoh.

Rotary Club Malaysia has also been providing basic necessities to over 50,000 underprivileged families such as daily wage earners, community homes and refugee communities since the MCO was enforced.