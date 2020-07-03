Ipoh lorry driver uses hobby of planting vegetables, herbs to earn cash, wife makes spinach chips for sale

Yusof tending to his Brazilian spinach in front of his home in Chemor. — Photo via Twitter/ @ShazrielYusoff

IPOH, July 3 — What started as a hobby to plant vegetables and herbs in his garden has turned into a small business for retired lorry driver Md Yusoff Sulaiman.

Before the start of the movement control order (MCO) in March, the 58-year-old decided to increase his production and cleared 0.2 ha land in front of his house to plant more plants.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Yusoff said he started planting the vegetables and herbs in front of his house at Medan Klebang Restu in Chemor in early March.

“Besides the Brazilian spinach that is planted in 150 styrofoam boxes and the pegaga that is planted in 500 poly bags, I also planted the ulam raja (King’s salad),” he said.

Initially, the items were sent to the market to be sold but two weeks ago, Yusof’s wife decided to process the spinach into ready-to-eat chips.

“We did not make much from selling at the market so we decided to add value to it by processing it into chips.”

Yusoff said he had been getting orders for the chips from all over Malaysia after his son Shazriel promoted it through Twitter.

Hi semua,Saya ada jual bayam brazil crispy spicy.Bayam brazil ayah saya tanam sendiri.Tak suka makan sayur pun boleh suka makan ni.Makan dgn nasi panas, samyang pun sedap😄



250g-RM22

COD : Klebang,Chemor,Meru,Tasek

Pos : Seluruh 🇲🇾



Order sini, https://t.co/UEalhOqGZL



RT pls pic.twitter.com/LeogiR7S9P — shaz (@ShazrielYusoff) July 1, 2020

“I roped in my son, who is an undergraduate at Universiti Malaya, to help me promote my venture while my wife is in charge of making the chips,” he said, saying his soniis in charge of marketing while his wife is in charge of production.

Yusof said he spends the whole day tending to the vegetables.

He uses organic fertilisers.

“I start from early morning to evening before Maghrib.”

Asked why he chose the three types of vegetables to plant, Yusof said it was for its medicinal purposes.

“Even women in confinement can eat it,” he said, adding that parents with children who refused to eat vegetables at mealtimes were encouraged to let them try the Brazilian spinach chips.

One jar or about 250 gram is sold at RM22 each.

Cash on delivery for the chips is available for orders from Klebang, Chemor, Meru dan Tasek.

Other areas can order via Shopee or contact Shazriel at 011-31051554.