Covid-19: PJ policeman wins social media praise after helping elderly woman pay her utility bills

An auntie passing some money to Corporal Muhammad Azizi Matshah and asked him to help her pay for her utility bills. — Photo via Facebook/ PolisDaerahPetalingJaya

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Our frontliners have been kept busy since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

From attending to the people health-wise, they are also looking out for our safety.

Now you can add on helping the people to pay their utility bills as shown by personnel from the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

Corporal Muhammad Azizi Matshah was about to send district police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal back to the office from Pasar Besar Jalan Othman after Nik Ezanee inspected the area’s enhanced movement control order.

Azizi’s colleague Lance Corporal Farhana Abu Bakar, who was part of the group, said as they were about to leave the area, an elderly woman approached Azizi and requested him to help her pay her utility bills.

“The ‘auntie’, who was pushing her bicycle, asked Azizi for help as her legs were painful,” Farhana said.

After obtaining approval from Nik Ezanee, Azizi proceeded to help the woman to pay her bills at the nearby post office.

For posterity, two pictures of Azizi with the woman were uploaded to the Petaling Jaya district police Facebook page and had gotten positive comments from social media users.

Farhana, who is attached with the district police’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), said this was not the first time the district police personnel had been approached by the people for help during MCO.

“Recently, another ‘auntie’ approached us for help as she said she was chased out by her son from her home.”

“After giving her a meal, we sent her to the hospital for treatment,” added Farhana.