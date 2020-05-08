Lazada Malaysia to host online job fair as Malaysia moves to bounce back from Covid-19

Shop for jobs via Lazada Malaysia during its online job fair on May 13 and 14. — Picture courtesy of Lazada Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Apart from retail therapy, you will soon be able to shop for jobs at Lazada Malaysia.

The e-commerce marketplace has partnered with job search platform WOBB to host an online job fair on May 13 and 14.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow said the company was aware Malaysians are going through a rough patch after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, and many have lost their jobs.

“As we move onto the next phase of the Conditional movement control order, we hope to further our efforts in stabilising the livelihoods of Malaysians by offering our platform for companies to connect with potential applicants, empowering job-seekers to bounce back on their feet.”

In a statement today, Chow said the job fair, called Jom Cari Kerja, will feature over 1,000 jobs from various industries including Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), eCommerce, banking, finance, retail, supply chain, food and beverage (F&B), electronics and pharmaceutical.

“Currently, Lazada Malaysia is in discussions with around 50 international and local companies for the first-ever digital career fair,” he said, adding that positions from fresh graduates to senior executives will be available.

To access the fair, users can scan the QR code or search for “Jom Cari Kerja” on the Lazada app, or click the respective in-app homepage banner.

“For those searching for roles in e-commerce, there are roles available from Lazada sellers, as well as associate to managerial positions in various departments including operations, advertising and category teams at Lazada Malaysia.”

He said with one-third of the Malaysian population shopping on the platform monthly, it wants to enable companies to market job openings to more potential applicants.

“From helping farmers and fishermen go online, partnering with NGOs for community aid, to offering a stimulus package to aid local SMEs, Jom Cari Kerja is Lazada Malaysia’s next step in its ongoing support to the community’s needs and the nation’s economic rejuvenation,” he added.