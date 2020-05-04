7-Eleven Malaysia donates 2,000 Covid-19 test kits worth RM260k to Health Ministry

(From left) Dr Hareeff Muhammed, Colin Harvey, Datuk Seri Azlan Meah Ahmed Meah, Health sec-gen Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health deputy secretary Mohd Fauzee Abd Majid at a formal ceremony. — Picture via 7-Eleven Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 4 — 7-Eleven Malaysia has stepped up to aid the Health Ministry’s battle against Covid-19 by donating 2,000 saliva sample collection kits worth RM260,000.

The convenience store chain partnered with precision oncology company Lucence to donate the Safer-Sample kits which will help the Health Ministry to identify infected patients and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In a press release, 7-Eleven Malaysia stated that saliva testing with supervised collection is more accurate and less invasive compared to other methods that involve nasal and throat swabs.

The Safer-Sample kits also enable samples to be stored and transported from the community to the laboratory at room temperature for up to a week without the need for chilling.

It is also touted to be safer for healthcare workers and can help preserve precious personal protective equipment to be used for direct patient care instead.

7-Eleven Malaysia chief executive officer (CEO) Colin Harvey said that while the government has been proactive in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, the private sector still has an important role to play in mitigating the crisis.

“As a leading brand for corporate social responsibility, this latest contribution is one of many initiatives we have carried out before and during the movement control order through our Community Care platform to provide support and alleviate the burden faced by the less fortunate as well as the frontliners in the battle against Covid-19.

“While we applaud our government’s proactive measures in keeping the public safe, it is imperative that the private sector plays an active role supporting and collaborating with the government to overcome this pandemic,” said Harvey.

Lucence founder, CEO and medical director Dr Tan Min Han said that the Safer-Sample test kits would help make Covid-19 testing more accessible to those who need it the most.

“We are grateful to play a role in this contribution to Malaysia’s Health Ministry in collaboration with 7-Eleven.

“Less painful, safer and more accessible mass testing will be key to ending this pandemic,” said Dr Tan.