Covid-19: Tamil New Year, Vishu and Noboborsho celebrated on simpler scale in Malaysia

Gathering of friends and family members over meals during the new year is what most people miss amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of Sithaletchemy Krishnaiyer

PETALING JAYA, April 14 — For most Malaysian Indian communities, welcoming the new year means observing their new year prayers and having a good fellowship with friends and family over home-cooked meals.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted their normal routine of celebrating the new year today.

Such celebrations include Chithirai Puthandu New Year for the Tamils, Vishu for the Malayalee community and Noboborsho for the Bengalis.

Both the Tamil New Year and Vishu are celebrated on the first day of the Hindu solar calendar while Noborbosho is celebrated on the first day of the Bengali calendar.

Astro’s radio announcer Ahila Shanmugam ushered in the Tamil New Year alone in KL as her family members are in Johor Baru.

“Not having them around feels weird as I will have to do everything on my own today such as cooking my meals and doing my prayers.

“Although there were times where I didn’t spend new year’s with family members but at least at that time, I could still head over to my friend’s place after returning from the temple,” she told Malay Mail earlier this morning.

She also plans to cook her signature dishes which are Potato Varuval (spicy fried potatoes) and fried banana chips before receiving “virtual blessings” from her grandmother online.

Ahila and Suresh clad in elegant traditional attire during the previous Tamil New Year celebration. — Picture courtesy of Ahila Shanmugam.

Ahila’s co-worker and radio announcer, Suresh Kumar however will be celebrating the new year with his parents and wife.

“We would usually head to my grandmother’s home and my uncle’s home but with the movement control order (MCO) being strictly enforced, it is impossible to visit them today.”

For the Malayalee community, they greet the new year by preparing the Vishukkani which is a tray filled with auspicious items such as yellow flowers, gold, jewellery, fruits, an image of Lord Krishna and a mirror to reflect their abundant blessings.

The Vishukkani is prepared early in the morning by Hindu devotees for their prayers before breaking for lunch. — Picture courtesy of Sithaletchemy Krishnaiyer.

Retired lecturer, Sithaletchemy Krishnaiyer who would usually cook six to seven dishes for her family and friends has reduced the number of dishes to four because the MCO does not allow social gatherings to take place.

“Usually my neighbours and a few friends would come over to my house and we would have a great fellowship together over my traditional Malayalee dishes.

“But with no friends over on this day, it really reduces the intensity of this year’s festive season.”

An important hallmark for the Bengali’s Noboborsho is that the business people would initiate a new ledger book, also known as the Haal Khata - that marks a new beginning and the hopes that come with it.

Bengali communities consisting of the young and old coming together during Noboborsho. — Picture courtesy of Esha DasGupta.

Professor Dr Esha DasGupta said that the usually lively celebration would see Bengali families wearing new clothes and visiting the elders to receive blessings.

“Then, sweet delicacies such as payesh would be served to the community alongside the making of Basanti pulao - a traditional Bengali dish made from rice, turmeric and saffron.

“Because of the pandemic situation in the country, I couldn’t buy a lot of my groceries to make an elaborate lunch, so I used whatever I had in the kitchen to make puri and potato curry instead.”