Covid-19: Malaysian mother ‘pays’ her kids to do chores, lets them spend their earnings at in-home mini mart

Nurafiza decided to open up a mini mart in her home and prepared a list of ‘works’ for her children to discipline them. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Puan Nadzirah Razali

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 – Disciplining your children can be challenging for parents and sometimes, you need to get creative.

Especially when the whole family is at home amidst the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

Nurafiza Nadzirah Razali, who’s a mother of two, shared on her Facebook page a creative system that she had come up with to discipline her two sons at home.

She has opened a “mini mart” at home and pays salaries to her children based on the list of work she has prepared for them.

The list of work includes RM50 for cleaning up the house, RM50 for cleaning up their toys, RM100 for two hours of nap time and RM150 for studying. The list of works and salaries of each work prepared by Nurafiza. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Puan Nadzirah Razali

Her three and six year old sons can later spend their hard earned money to buy snacks at her “Kedai Runcit Ibu” (Mom’s Mini Mart) which operates from 10am until 8pm.

And just to clear the air, the money used in these transactions isn’t real money.

Nurafiza had also included a photo of fake Malaysian money in her post which she bought online for less than RM20.

“I did not expect that this idea would get them excited to do all the things that I’ve listed and it has made them to be more disciplined now,” she told Harian Metro. Thankfully, the money used for the transactions are not real money. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/ Puan Nadzirah Razali

According to Nurafiza, her husband is working in the telecommunication sector which is part of the ‘essential sectors’ listed by the government.

This leaves her to take care of the kids on her own most of the time as her husband needs to head into office.

“Since all of the kindergartens are closed due to the MCO, I have to take care of both of them and sometimes things tend to get chaotic when they join forces.”

“That’s why I had to look for a better way of making sure that they behave and at the same time I can still do house chores and run my online business as well,” said Nurafiza.

Since opening “Kedai Runcit Ibu”, Nurafiza said that both of her children were more willing to do their chores.

As of now, her post had gained 15,000 likes and over 20,000 shares on Facebook.