Beautiful Himalayas unveiled after three decades, pollution lifts with Covid-19 lockdown

Thursday, 09 Apr 2020 01:07 PM MYT

BY ANNE GRACE SAVITHA

The scenic view of the Himalayan mountain ranges captured by residents staying nearby. — Picture via Twitter/Parasrishi
PETALING JAYA, April 9 — The beauty of the snow-capped Himalayan mountains from a distance can now be appreciated once again after being hidden away by pollution for three decades.

Those living in the surrounding areas are seeing the mountains in full natural as air pollutants drop due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s 21-day lockdown period has seen cars and businesses out of operation, contributing to lesser air pollution in the environment as reported by The Sun.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh posted a clear picture of the visible mountain range from his rooftop saying that he could never have imagined that such a view was possible.

 

Tj Singh too posted a scenic picture of the mountains and captioned it, “A beautiful sight of the Himalayas from the city of Jalandhar in Punjab.”

 

Another Twitter user Parasrishi also shared an incredible view of the mountains from the state of Punjab.

 

It has been reported that India’s Central Pollution Board has also noted the significant improvement in air quality as the country undergoeslockdown.

