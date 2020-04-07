Dutch Lady distributes over 100,000 packs of milk to medical frontliners fighting Covid-19 outbreak

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad delivers packs of Dutch Lady milk to medical frontliners at Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Picture courtesy of Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 – Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad (DLMI) has contributed over 100,000 packets of Dutch Lady milk to the country’s unsung heroes battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

The dairy company distributed the packs at three hospitals namely, Sungai Buloh Hospital, University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) and Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

In a statement, the company said approximately 9,900 one-litre boxes of its best-selling product, Dutch Lady +Protein milk were delivered to the frontline medical personnel at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“This is only the first delivery out of the total 29,700 one-litre boxes (2,475 cartons) that have been allocated for the hospital with several others planned in the coming weeks.”

DLMI also contributed 24,672 packets of 200ml Dutch Lady juicy milk orange (360 cartons), Dutch Lady juicy milk strawberry (360 cartons) and 225ml bottles of milky chocolate (308 cartons) to UMMC to cheer up the frontliners, who are working around the clock to contain the infectious disease.

Additionally, the dairy producer also contributed 46,980 packets of one-litre Dutch Lady +Protein UHT (1,350 cartons), 1-litre Lady Purefarm UHT strawberry flavoured milk (1,125 cartons), 200ml Dutch Lady juicy milk orange (360 cartons) and 200ml Dutch Lady juicy milk strawberry (360 cartons) to HKL last week.

DLMI managing director Tarang Gupta said the company applauds and salutes the staff of Sungai Buloh Hospital, UMMC and HKL for their dedication and sacrifice.

“We are all concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope our contribution of our Dutch Lady +Protein and our other nutritious milk product varieties will help keep our frontline heroes strong as they go about their daily professional lives,” he added.

DLMI has been serving Malaysians with nutritious milk and dairy products for 57 years with steadfast commitment to nourish the nation and support the government’s national health agenda.

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, Tarang said it is of utmost importance that the nation stays healthy and safe during these trying times.

“Pairing milk with meals will help ensure that one has a healthy balanced diet, as milk, in general, contains protein, calcium, and essential nutrients such as vitamin B2, vitamin B12, vitamin A and vitamin D to keep your body healthy and resilient.

“It is suitable for medical frontline heroes who are working so hard to keep Malaysians safe,” he said.

Tarang also added that the company’s contribution was in a bid to do their part and support the medical staff who are working tirelessly to save lives.

“In this small way, we hope to do our part to support our medical frontline heroes, who are working without sleep and even forgoing food to save lives.

“This helps us continue our purpose of nourishing Malaysians with quality dairy nutrition,” he added.