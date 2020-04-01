7-Eleven Malaysia encourages Malaysians to help those affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Ronan Lee (right) and General Manager of Operations Christopher Anthony making a contribution to Lend a Helping Hand Campaign 2020. — Picture courtesy of 7-Eleven Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — 7-Eleven Malaysia has launched a campaign to provide relief in hopes of lightening the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including frontliners.

The "Lend a Helping Hand" campaign calls out to the public to contribute necessities and supplies from instant food to household cleaning essentials.

Items can be dropped off in collection boxes that could be found in 7-Eleven stores nationwide, including goods that aren’t from the stores to be channelled to the nearest beneficiaries nationwide.

Among beneficiaries includes government hospitals and medical clinics, other civil service frontliners, charity homes, public universities and student dormitories.

The collected items will be dropped off outside of the recipient’s facility to ensure minimal interaction to serve as a precautionary measure.

“Everybody can play a part to lend a hand during these trying times,” said 7-Eleven marketing general manager Ronan Lee.

“We can always count on the extraordinary kind generosity of the public in supporting our efforts of providing any form of relief to the disadvantaged communities as well as our selfless front-liners who have been heroic in the face of unprecedented adversity.

“Let us all stay strong together and be there for each other as #KitaJagaKita.”