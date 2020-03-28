How to brush up on your French or Portuguese for free during the lockdown

Babbel is offering free language lessons. ― Picture courtesy of Babbel via AFP

LOS ANGELES, March 28 ― Babbel is opening up its language learning app to students and parents in the US for free, while much of the world waits out the Covid-19 lockdown at home.

Though much of the world's travel plans have been put on hold, Babbel is encouraging language lovers to use this time to brush up on their foreign language skills.

For three months, students and their parents can access Babbel's app and learning platform in 14 languages as long as they have a valid school email address.

Three months should be enough time to learn how to decipher menu items in a restaurant, key words for using public transportation and how to ask for directions to the bathroom in a foreign language.

“The number of students being affected by high school and college closures across the US is increasing daily, and the education system is anticipated to be further disrupted in the coming weeks,” said CEO Julie Hansen in a press release.

“We believe that language connects us all, and we are proud to share this philosophy with American students and provide support to them at this difficult time.”

The service was first opened up to residents in Italy, who have been in confinement for weeks now, and has expanded to the US where the lockdown has only just begun.

Babbel's languages include: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Dutch, Turkish, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Indonesian, and English. ― AFP-Relaxnews