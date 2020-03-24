NGO volunteers make 1,000 DIY face shields for Hospital Sungai Buloh frontliners amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Tzu Chi volunteers have managed to produce 1,000 pieces of face shield in the course of two days. ― Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia

SUNGAI BULOH, March 24 — With the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, there’s been a surge in demand for medical staff to have face shields.

To help meet the demand, Malaysians are not only helping out by making use of 3D printers to produce the face shields but Tzu Chi Foundation volunteers have produced 1,000 pieces of hand-made face shields in the course of two days for Hospital Sungai Buloh medical personnel.

According to Tzu Chi multimedia and communication head Chong Chuan Yit, the volunteers are reproducing the face shields based on samples and specifications provided by the hospital.

The volunteers involved said they hoped to boost the morale of the medical personnel apart from easing their burden in such difficult moments.

“I was always touched to see the medical personnel rescuing lives at the front line. I’m grateful for this opportunity to contribute what we can,” said Tzu Chi volunteer Tan Yen Ann in a video posted by the foundation on social media.

“We feel from them although we’re not working at the front line with them. At this moment, we must care for each other and stay calm,” said another Tzu Chi volunteer Ong Jin Siew.

“Protective face shields are unavailable at the market now, as the manufacturers are unable to cope with the global demand. So, it’s good that we can make these DIY shields” said Yip Sook Ying, who is also another volunteer.

The volunteer’s effort wasn’t a thankless one as hospital personnel sends out their gratitude for the help.

“At the moment, we need to use a lot of this personal protective equipment. I’m surprised by the help from Tzu Chi. I want to say thank you very much,” said Zulkarnain who is a medical personnel at Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The Tzu Chi Foundation is a non-profit Buddhist organisation from Taiwan.

They have made a few contributions to medical personnel in Malaysia which includes supplying medical equipment to Tawau Hospital and also cleaning and preparing additional wards for incoming Covid-19 patients at National Leprosy Centre in Sungai Buloh.