Turning eight: Lazada introduces special ‘Birthday Sale’ for customers to celebrate anniversary

Lazada Malaysia is looking to provide online solutions for those struggling during the Covid-19 shutdown. — Picture courtesy of Lazada Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — Lazada Malaysia is set to launch a special one-day sale for its customers to celebrate its eighth anniversary.

Kicking off this Friday, March 27, the Lazada Birthday Sale provides Malaysians with the perfect platform to conveniently shop from home with the Movement Control Order (MCO) in effect.

“Our customers’ shopping experience has always been a priority,” said Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Leo Chow in a press release.

“During this exceptional time when convenience and safety is much in need, our customers can purchase their daily needs while shopping from the comfort of their home.

“It is also a time when we are able to support our e-commerce community by providing online solutions for our sellers and brands.”

Offering free shipping with the lowest price guaranteed and Flash Sale deals for all loyal and new customers, the Lazada Birthday Sale will commence this Thursday via a live TV show on TV3 and the Lazada app.

The show will feature a number of local talents including Dayang Nurfaizah, Ayda Jebat, Hael Husaini and Haqiem Rusli,

The culmination of the show will also ring in the official start of the online sale, at midnight on March 27, with products from 56 different exclusive brands to choose from, such as L’Oreal, OPPO, Realme, SenQ, VTech Toys and Wardah.

Lazada also pointed out that with more people working from home during the two-week shutdown, there has been an increased demand for IT products, which is why it has also launched other attractive deals to suit these purchasing habits.

During the birthday campaign period, customers will also get to enjoy more Flash Sale deals that promise a wider selection and lower prices.

After the stroke of midnight, customers will be able to purchase household staples and essential products through the “Chup Dulu” deal, where they can pre-order until March 26 by paying a non-refundable deposit to reserve products such as Ensure Gold nutrition powder, Huggies diapers and Milo.

Health products like milk formulas or herbal drinks and home-living products are also available via the “Mesti Beli” and Flash Sale deals.

Customers can also enjoy attractive cashback deals on the Lazada Wallet with offers such as RM30 instant cashback until March 26, Spend & Win RM1,888 on March 27 and RM5 cashback when they top up a minimum of RM99 at 99 Speedmart outlets.

For more information on Lazada’s Birthday Sale surf over to https://www.lazada.com.my/